Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Update

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 342.7% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 394.0 days.
Winpak Trading Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:WIPKF opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. Winpak has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $35.85.
Winpak Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Winpak
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.