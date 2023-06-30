Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $4.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $4.70 on Friday. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 152,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 112,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

