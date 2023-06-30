Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WIX. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average is $84.42. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $101.55.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $374.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 946,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,720,000 after purchasing an additional 306,740 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 253,091 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 13,352.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 860,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after purchasing an additional 853,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

