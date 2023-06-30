Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $98.18 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $239.98 or 0.00779402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $629.22 million and approximately $98.18 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,621,956 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

