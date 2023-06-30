X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 500,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the previous session’s volume of 142,888 shares.The stock last traded at $45.07 and had previously closed at $45.03.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17.

Get X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its position in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 16,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,483,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 1,359.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter.

About X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.