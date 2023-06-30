Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,100 shares, a growth of 2,984.4% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

