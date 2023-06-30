Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,791 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.47% of Xcel Energy worth $174,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

XEL stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

