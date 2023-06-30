XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading 5.2% Higher

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.55. 6,546,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 14,577,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

XPeng Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in XPeng by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its stake in XPeng by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 325,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 209,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 549.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 162,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

Free Report

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

