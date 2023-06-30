Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $163.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.01 and a 200 day moving average of $150.72.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

