Xponance Inc. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,340 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IPG opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

