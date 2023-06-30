Xponance Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.5 %

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.56.

CHD stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $99.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average is $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

