Xponance Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

