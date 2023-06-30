Xponance Inc. Has $57.02 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $57,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $307.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.58 and a 200-day moving average of $303.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

