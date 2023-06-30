Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,590,000 after acquiring an additional 98,189 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,366,000 after acquiring an additional 241,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,468,000 after acquiring an additional 125,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,981,000 after purchasing an additional 430,472 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.38. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile



Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

