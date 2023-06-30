Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $288.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $365.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

