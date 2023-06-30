Xponance Inc. Purchases 311 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,042,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after acquiring an additional 679,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.50.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $224.63 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.61.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

