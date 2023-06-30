Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,500,000 after buying an additional 45,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,687,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,868,000 after buying an additional 88,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,024 shares of company stock worth $7,063,341. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $165.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.38 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.11.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 60.50%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

