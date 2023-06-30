Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LW opened at $113.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.28. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $116.00.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
