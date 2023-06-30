Xponance Inc. Sells 185 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

