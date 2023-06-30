Xponance Inc. Sells 38,338 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,338 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.