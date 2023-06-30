Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,300 shares, an increase of 9,173.9% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yangzijiang Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YNGFF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Yangzijiang Financial has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services.

