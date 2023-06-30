Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,300 shares, an increase of 9,173.9% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yangzijiang Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:YNGFF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Yangzijiang Financial has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.
Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yangzijiang Financial
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Yangzijiang Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangzijiang Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.