YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in June

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of YIT Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of YITYY stock opened at C$1.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.51. YIT Oyj has a twelve month low of C$1.05 and a twelve month high of C$1.23.

YIT Oyj provides construction services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Baltic countries, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Housing, Business Premises, Infrastructure, and Property Development. It develops and constructs apartments, residential areas, living services, and leisure-time residences; and develops business premises and hybrid projects, as well as wind farms.

