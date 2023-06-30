Yoav Landman Sells 30,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,228,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,407,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,300.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $513,200.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $310,500.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

