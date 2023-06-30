YouGov (YUGVF) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Free Report) is one of 79 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising Agencies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare YouGov to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YouGov and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YouGov N/A N/A 2,678.75 YouGov Competitors $2.20 billion $115.11 million 1,985.57

YouGov’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than YouGov. YouGov is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YouGov 0 0 1 0 3.00 YouGov Competitors 200 1516 2458 35 2.55

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for YouGov and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 120.74%. Given YouGov’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YouGov has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.5% of YouGov shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

YouGov pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. YouGov pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 416.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares YouGov and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YouGov N/A N/A N/A YouGov Competitors -8.33% -8.86% 0.14%

Summary

YouGov competitors beat YouGov on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis. The Data Services division provides clients with fast-turnaround services. The Custom Research division offers a range of quantitative and qualitative research services. It is also involved in the software development. YouGov plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

