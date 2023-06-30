Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Down 76.0% in June

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Z Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of YAHOY stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. Z has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

Get Z alerts:

About Z

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.