Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Arista Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.41 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

NYSE:ANET opened at $159.29 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $91.31 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.52. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.98, for a total transaction of $333,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,686 shares of company stock valued at $33,574,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

