Zacks Research Weighs in on Universal Health Services, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $10.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Securities raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $156.51 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $157.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

