Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,895 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after buying an additional 315,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after buying an additional 408,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after purchasing an additional 395,882 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Insider Activity

Zoetis Price Performance

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $171.87 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day moving average of $165.95. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.