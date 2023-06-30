ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 529.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

