Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURAW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURAW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 2,550.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zura Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZURAW. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in Zura Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zura Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zura Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zura Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000.

Zura Bio Price Performance

Shares of ZURAW opened at $0.38 on Friday. Zura Bio has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

