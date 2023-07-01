12,103 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,706,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 130,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,836,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 45,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 485,388 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,025 and sold 1,863,122 shares valued at $61,238,503. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

