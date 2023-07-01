1,349 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Insider Activity

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TSN opened at $51.04 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

