141 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $310.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

