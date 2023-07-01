18,930 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,802,123.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.75. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.