2,298 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 43,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $163.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

