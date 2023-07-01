26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADERW) Short Interest Update

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADERW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the May 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

ADERW opened at $0.07 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 26 Capital Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADERW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

