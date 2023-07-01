383 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $305.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.57. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.