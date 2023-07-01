888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) and Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Head to Head Survey

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Free Report) and Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 888 and Aristocrat Leisure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 888 N/A N/A N/A $0.14 9.51 Aristocrat Leisure N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -867.41

Aristocrat Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 888, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 888 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aristocrat Leisure 0 1 0 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 888 and Aristocrat Leisure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

888 presently has a consensus price target of $200.00, indicating a potential upside of 15,403.88%. Given 888’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 888 is more favorable than Aristocrat Leisure.

Dividends

888 pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Aristocrat Leisure pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. 888 pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Aristocrat Leisure pays out -534.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of 888 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Aristocrat Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 888 and Aristocrat Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 888 N/A N/A N/A Aristocrat Leisure N/A N/A N/A

Summary

888 beats Aristocrat Leisure on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services. The company owns and operates its business through William Hill, 888casino, 888poker, 888sport, Mr Green, SI Casino, and SI Sportsbook brands. 888 Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Gibraltar, Gibraltar.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games. It offers pixel united, a mobile-first games powerhouse; aristocrat gaming, a gaming content; and Anaxi, an immersive and interactive digital entertainment experience content. In addition, the company provides online money gaming services; and cabinets and gaming products. Aristocrat Leisure Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in North Ryde, Australia.

