AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $237.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
