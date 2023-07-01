AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.3% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.