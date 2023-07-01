Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ASO opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,532,000 after buying an additional 85,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,865,000 after buying an additional 61,981 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.