Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACCYY. Barclays raised Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Accor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Accor Stock Performance

ACCYY opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Accor has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

