Activest Wealth Management Sells 14,352 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Activest Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,352 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Visa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $237.48 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $238.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.31 and a 200-day moving average of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

