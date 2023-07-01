Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 281,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 328,753 shares.The stock last traded at $164.64 and had previously closed at $160.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.70.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Featured Stories

