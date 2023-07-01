Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADNT. Barclays cut their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Adient from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.43.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of ADNT opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.17 and a beta of 2.77. Adient has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Adient by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Adient by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after acquiring an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth $2,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.