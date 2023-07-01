Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 367.8% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Adriatic Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Adriatic Metals Trading Down 3.3 %

ADMLF stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

