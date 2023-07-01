Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAV. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.97.

Advantage Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE:AAV opened at C$8.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.15. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.79 and a 12 month high of C$12.19.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Free Report ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$128.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 42.45%. Analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.7335766 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

