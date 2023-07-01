Advocate Group LLC Buys New Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.15 and its 200 day moving average is $134.26.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

