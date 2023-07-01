Advocate Group LLC Has $420,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,729,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,539,000 after acquiring an additional 64,418 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.17) to GBX 4,720 ($60.01) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.40) to GBX 3,850 ($48.95) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,700 ($47.04) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,908.89.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $173.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.45 and its 200-day moving average is $177.86. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

