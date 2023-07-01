Advocate Group LLC Makes New Investment in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BB. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 272,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 170,083 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 539,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 94,175 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 267,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 133,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.20.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

